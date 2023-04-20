Mumbai braces for 25 high tide days, BMC takes measures

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is fully prepared for the upcoming monsoon season. With the sea expected to be high and dangerous for 25 days from June to September, the BMC has made necessary arrangements to prevent waterlogging in Mumbai. In addition, other agencies, including NDRF, will also be deployed to deal with any flood situation that may arise.

From June 4 to 8, there will be a stretch of five days of high tide, during which waves as high as 4.51 to 4.69 meters will surge in the sea. Additionally, in July, there will be six days of high tide with waves as high as 4.77 meters. As July is a rainy month, there is a likelihood of significant water accumulation in low-lying areas if there is precipitation, making it a challenging situation. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made preparations for such a scenario.

The authorities are preparing themselves to tackle the situation. There will be six days in a row in the initial week of August and eight days at the end of the month (August 30 and 31) when waves as high as 4.87 meters will rise in the sea. Similarly, during the first three days and the last three days of September, waves are expected to rise, posing a risk of flooding in low-lying areas. The administration is taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of people and to avoid any possible damage caused by high tides.