Mumbai Budget Lacks New Air Pollution Measures, Green Budget Book Planned

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) budget for the upcoming year has drawn criticism from environmental activists for failing to propose new measures to combat rising air pollution. While the budget touts the development of the city's first "Green Budget Book" and highlights existing initiatives, activists argue these efforts lack effectiveness and urge the BMC to prioritize tackling pollution at its source. The budget acknowledges a decrease in the Air Quality Index (AQI) but attributes it solely to measures already implemented, such as ward-level task forces, dust screens at construction sites, water sprinkling, and e-powered sweepers. However, environmentalists point to the inconsistent implementation and limited impact of these initiatives.

Bhagwan Kesbhat, founder of the Waatavaran Foundation, welcomes the Green Budget Book but emphasizes the need for "reduction at source," citing issues like open-air cement mixers, deteriorating green netting at construction sites, and dust from infrastructure projects.

Sumaira Abdulali of the Awaaz Foundation highlights the lack of public access to air pollution data and calls for renewed focus on waste management, construction dust control, and sharing health advisories. Rishi Aggarwal of the Mumbai Sustainability Centre echoes these concerns, urging the BMC to address waste burning, segregation, and construction dust with immediate action.

Existing plans for air purification towers and hyper-local AQI monitoring have stalled, with officials confirming the abandonment of smog towers and ongoing discussions with IIT-Kanpur for the monitoring system.

While the Green Budget Book holds promise for future action, environmentalists remain skeptical without concrete plans and stricter enforcement of existing regulations. They demand a shift in focus towards tackling pollution at its source, ensuring effective implementation, and prioritizing public health through open data and health advisories.