Mumbai building collapse: Seven injured rushed to hospitals
By ANI | Published: January 26, 2022 09:03 PM2022-01-26T21:03:29+5:302022-01-26T21:10:13+5:30
Seven injured people, who rescued from a collapsed building in Bandra East area of Mumbai were rushed to two hospitals, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.
Seven injured people, who were rescued from a collapsed building in Bandra East area of Mumbai, were rushed to two hospitals, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.
The condition of the injured is stable, added BMC.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app