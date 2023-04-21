Mumbai: Byculla zoo makes special arrangements to protect animals from rising temperature

Mumbai's Byculla zoo makes special arrangements to protect animals from rising temperature. Changes have been made in their diet plan to keep them hydrated. We provide seasonal fruits like watermelon, muskmelon to the animals.

We also provide ice cakes to them: Dr Komal Raul, Veterinary, Byculla zoo. Earlier timimg of jungle safaris at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra will be changed from April 20, as per an official order.

Sources said the TATR management decided to introduce new timings due to a rise in mercury in the Vidarbha region of the state in general and in Chandrapur district in particular.

TATR Deputy Director (core zone) Nandakishore Kale has issued orders to the RFO of Moharli, Kolara and Kolsa to change the timing of the jungle safari from Thursday. As per the new timings, the morning jungle safari will be allowed between 5.30 am and 9.30 am, while the second session timings will be 3 pm to 7 pm at TATR.