Mumbai: Case registered against 17-year-old for cutting cakes with a sword
A case has been registered under the Arms Act against a 17-year-old youth for cutting cakes with a sword, said the police on Monday.
As per reports, the young man was celebrating his birthday with his friends on Friday night.
A video of the incident has gone viral where the young man is seen cutting 21 cakes with a sword.
"The video is from the Borivali area of Mumbai. A case has been registered against the 17-year-old youth under the Arms Act," said Mumbai Police.
The accused has been absconding while the search for the youth is still on.
Further investigations are underway.
