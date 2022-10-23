Mumbai: Chemical Test Reveals Presence of Toxic Substances in Firecrackers

Mumbai-based Awaaz Foundation has written to the police and Maharashtra government after a chemical test revealed the presence of highly toxic substances in firecrackers. The NGO had on Thursday conducted separate tests to assess noise levels and presence of chemicals in firecrackers. The organisation along with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had tested noise levels of firecrackers and found that they all fell within the permissible decibel limit of 120, the foundation’s convener Sumaira Abdulali said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have issued a notice, banning the sale and purchase of firecrackers in the city without any prior permission. A strict fine will be imposed on those found selling crackers in Mumbai. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also put a strict policy on running illegal firecracker stalls in the city.The PMC administration has given permission for temporary firecracker stalls in open plots, which are finalised after considering the safety of citizens.There is a total ban on setting up stalls on roads, footpaths and congested areas.