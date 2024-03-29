Mumbai Coastal Road: 2.25 Lakh Vehicles Travelled Since Opening

Mumbai: A stretch of coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive, Mumbai's ambitious road project, was opened for traffic on March 12. Since then, till March 27, 2,25,558 vehicles have travelled on this route.

The number of vehicles travelling between 10 am and 12 noon and 3 pm to 4 pm is the highest. Commuters are satisfied that the stretch from Worli to Marine Drive can be covered in just 10-15 minutes and are waiting for the coastal road to reopen at full capacity as soon as possible.

The south channel of the Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road Project from Worli to Marine Drive was opened for travel from March 12. On the first day, 15,836 vehicles travelled on this route from 8 am to 8 pm, while the number of vehicles travelled in 12 days reached 2,25,558. Between 22,000 and 25,000 vehicles travelled between 10 am and 12 noon. This means that on average, 2,000 vehicles are travelling on this route during this time.

Travel from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The coastal road was initially scheduled to be opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, there was a major traffic jam on the entry route of Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk in the Worli Seaface area in the evening. The traffic police have decided to close the entry point in Worli at 5 pm as there is a possibility of queues of vehicles up to Worli Dairy.

Vehicle travel from March 12 to 27

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. 12,252 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. 21,847 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. 25,370 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. 22,620 12 to 1 p.m 20,910 1-2 p.m. 16,836 2 to 3 p.m. 18,648 3 to 4 p.m. 21,364 4 to 5 p.m. 18,894 5 to 6 p.m. 16,984 6 to 7 p.m. 15,087 7 to 8 p.m. 14,746 Total 2,25,558



