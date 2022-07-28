Mumbai: Cop dies on duty at Raj Bhavan, Guv Koshyari condoles his death

Police Inspector Vikas Dhondiram Bhujbal of Raj Bhavan Security Department who was working in Raj Bhavan passed away. Bhujbal has served in Mumbai and many other places in the state. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari condoled his death.

'Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Raj Bhavan Security In Charge Police Inspector Vikas Dhondiram Bhujbal while discharging his duty. He was a dedicated, sincere and kind hearted officer. Offer my homage to the departed officer and convey deepest condolences to members of the bereaved family," the governor expressed his condolences.

Bhujbal started having chest pain while in the office in Raj Bhavan area on Wednesday afternoon. Other officers took him to a Bombay hospital. But he died before reaching hospital.

Yesterday, one police officer and one police constable of the Mumbai Police force died due to cardiac arrest. Due to these two tragic incidents that happened back to back, Mumbai Police was in mourning. Police Constable Sharad Pandharinath Pawar (49) was on duty at Mobile 2 of Marine Drive Police Station on Monday night shift. At around 10 pm, Pawar suddenly felt dizzy while he was having dinner with his colleagues at Churchgate police station. He died at GT Hospital.

