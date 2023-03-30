Mumbai cops book suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh in hate speech

Suspended BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh has been booked by the Dadar police nearly two months after he delivered an alleged hate speech at Hindu Sakal Samaj Morcha in Mumbai on January 29.Singh was booked on Monday under Section 153-A (1) (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the FIR the police received an application by a representative of the Sakal Hindu Samaj in January seeking permission to hold a social programme on January 29.

In the letter, it was informed that a march is being organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj from Shivaji Park to Maharashtra State Labor Welfare Board in Dadar, demanding strict law against those who abuse women and hinder their safety and dignity, as well as for women who are victims of social malpractices.The FIR stated that the march was allowed by the police. Accordingly, a rally was held in which Singh delivered a speech that went viral on social media. Singh was arrested last August for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a video posted on social media. Soon after his remarks sparked a row, he was suspended by the BJP.