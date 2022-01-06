Mumbai Corona Updates: BMC issues guidelines to private hospitals

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued new regulations for private hospitals in view of the growing number of corona patients in the city. During the second wave of corona, the hospital has been instructed to reactivate the hospital with the same capacity as the beds in the hospital. The BMC administration has been alerted as 15,000 corona patients were found in a single day on Wednesday.

Also, hospitalize patients who are already sick and have covid. If patients are already admitted in the hospital and there is a shortage of beds, they should be discharged within 3 days depending on their condition.

The BMC has said that the hospital should open 80 per cent covid beds and 100 ICU ward rooms. This bed should not be given to any patient without the permission of BMC.

At the same time, all hospitals should charge the rates fixed by the government. All private hospitals have to get the permission of BMC before admitting any Covid patient.

BMC has amended the building sealing regulations. According to the new BMC rules, if a corona patient is found in 20 per cent of the total flats of any building wing, complex or society, the entire building will be sealed.

According to the new rules, patients and all those who come in contact with them are required to strictly adhere to the Covid rules. Corona patients are required to stay in home isolation for 10 days.

People with high risk need to stay in isolation for 7 days. They should get their covid test done on the 5th or 7th day.

The Society Management Committee will provide rations, medicines and other essentials to the covid family. The building sealing process will be carried out at ward level. Citizens will have to abide by the Covid rules issued by the Medical Officer and Ward Officer regarding Corona.