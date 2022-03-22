Mumbai Court rejects Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking exemption from appearance in defamation case by Javed Akhtar

Mumbai's Andheri court has rejected Actor Kangana Ranaut's plea for permanent exemption from appearance in defamation case by lyricist Javed Akhtar against her.

The court stated that she will be exempted if needed, by consent of both (complainant & accused) sides.

The Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate has adjourned the matter for April 7.

Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation complaint on November 3, 2020, against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan.

As per the complaint filed by him, Akhtar has taken objection to certain remarks made by Kangana Ranaut during an interview on a TV news channel.

( With inputs from ANI )

