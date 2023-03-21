Mumbai: Court sends bookie Anil Jaisinghani in police custody till March 27

Mumbai court sends bookie' Anil Jaisinghani, held in Amruta Fadnavis threat case, in police custody till March 27. Mumbai Police nabbed suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat, days after his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani was arrested for allegedly trying to blackmail and bribe the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A crime branch official confirmed that Anil Jaisinghani, who has 14 to 15 cases pending against him, was nabbed from Gujarat but refused to divulge details.

Mumbai Police had on March 16 arrested Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani, a designer, after Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her

Court sends designer Anishka Jaisinghani, accused of offering bribe to Maha Deputy CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, to police custody till March 21.