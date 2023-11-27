Mumbai crime branch nabs two more suspects in child trafficking case; ten arrested so far

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two people on Monday involved in a child trafficking case, the crime branch, bringing the total arrests in the case to 10, according to ANI reports. Daya Nayak of the Crime Branch Mumbai reported that a woman from Kherdi in the Chiplun district of Maharashtra and a man from Virar in Palghar district were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in child trafficking.

The Crime Branch clarified that although they were detained and interrogated, formal arrests have not been made yet. The individuals previously arrested by the Crime Branch were implicated in the illicit buying and selling of children.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had made three arrests, including a couple accused of selling their children to fund their drug addiction. The authorities rescued a one-month-old baby girl from Andheri on Friday, while the search for the couple's two-year-old son is still ongoing. The arrested individuals include the parents, Shabbir and Sania Khan, and Shakeel Makrani. Additionally, Usha Rathod, an alleged agent who profited from the sale, was detained.

Daya Nayak from the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed, "A couple addicted to drugs sold their own two children to raise money in Andheri. As soon as the couple's family learned about the incident, the story came to light." The accused couple reportedly sold their son for Rs sixty thousand and the one-month-old girl for Rs fourteen thousand. A case has been registered against the accused couple, Shabbir and Sania, along with Usha Rathore and Shakeel Makrani.