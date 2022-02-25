Mumbai: ED takes Nawab Malik for medical examination

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday took NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested in alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case, for a routine medical examination.

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case.

The court, however, allowed Malik's application for homemade food and medicines during his custody.

His lawyers will also be allowed to be present during the interrogation, as per the court order.

Earlier this month, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada.

The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.