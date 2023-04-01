Mumbai: Electricity prices to rise by 5-10 percent from today

Electricity tariff will increase by 5-10 percent for residential consumers across the city from April 1, for the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) agreed to a proposal by distribution companies and announced the out-of-turn hike.

Already paying the highest tariffs, the MSEDCL users can expect a 6% hike in both 2023-24 and 2024-25. Those using BEST, which offers among the cheapest rates, will see tariffs rise by 6.19% in 2023-24 and 6.7% in 2024-25.

For Adani Electricity residential users, who enjoy the lowest rates for big consumers, the hike will be 5% and 2%, respectively, while Tata Power, offering the cheapest tariff 0-100 unit users, will raise rates by 10% in 2023-24 and 21% in 2024-25, said the MERC order.

Besides, the state electricity regulator MERC has raitionalised the tariff for electric vehicle charging to ₹7.25 per unit for power utilities.