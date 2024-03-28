Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Eight-Storey Commercial Building in Malad (Watch Video)

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of an eight-storey commercial building in Malad East, Mumbai, on Thursday afternoon, March 28. According to initial reports, the fire appears confined to the fifth and sixth floors.

"A Fire broke out in a garment shop in Dindoshi, Malad East; 8 fire tenders were present at the spot," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Visuals from the Spot:

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared a Level-II fire at 1:11 PM. Firefighters battle the blaze using breathing apparatus sets, hose lines and water pumps. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

According to the report, a fire broke out at Vardman Garment Shop on Daftari Road in the Central Plaza Complex, Shivaji Nagar, Dindoshi Malad East.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone," the official said, adding that smoke engulfed the fifth and sixth floors of the building. At least six fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot for the firefighting operation, he said.

Personnel of the Mumbai police, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other agencies have been mobilised. Further details about the incident are awaited.