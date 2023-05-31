Mumbai: Fire breaks out on 15th floor of building in Ghatkopar area

A fire erupted in a multi-storey building in suburban Ghatkopar on Tuesday evening, a civic official said. Nobody has been reported injured in the incident, he said.

The fire started inside a flat on the 15th floor of a 29-storey building in Wadhvan Compound on LBS Road around 7.45 pm, the official said. The fire was reported at Boulevard- 1 at Wadwan Compound on the LBS Road in Ghatkopar west.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to have started in a kitchenette in the room. The fire quickly spread to the rest of the room and then to the hallway. The fire brigade was able to contain the fire to the 15th floor, but there was significant smoke damage to the entire building.

At least four fire engines, water tankers and other equipment of the Mumbai fire brigade was at the spot and dousing was on, he added. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

