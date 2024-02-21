Mumbai Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Building in Dahisar East, No Casualty Reported

A fire broke out in a building located in Dahisar East, Mumbai, earlier today, triggering an emergency response from fire officials. Fire tenders are currently at the scene battling the blaze, aiming to bring it under control as soon as possible.

Massive Fire in Dahisar:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Dahisar East. Fire tenders at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire underway pic.twitter.com/5AbJlQnkdP — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

Reports confirm the presence of fire tenders at the scene, actively working to extinguish the flames. However, the exact location of the building within Dahisar East remains unclear. No casualties or injuries are repoted till now. Further details are awaited.