Mumbai: First electric AC double-decker bus to run from today

The first electric AC double-decker bus will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) from Tuesday (February 21), providing eco-friendly, cheap and convenient travel to passengers in South Mumbai. Equipped with 'tap in tap out' this bus will be conductor less and only digital ticket users will be allowed to travel. For this bus existing fare ie Rs 6 for CSMT to NCPA will be charge.

According to Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of BEST, " To pramote the digital ticketing system this bus is fitted with 'tap in tap out facility' . Smart card and chalo aap users ( digital ticket users) can avail the facility. "It provides ease and convenience to the travellers as they can tap-in using their smart card or via the 'Chalo' app installed in their smartphones. fter completing the journey, the traveller gets a receipt on their mobile phone if they tap out using the app, and can also collect their ticket if they use the smart card," said a BEST officials adding that in case of passengers forget to tap out while de- boarding, maximum fare of the concern route will be detected. Passengers using the bus will have to pay ₹ 6 for the first five kilometres. The first double-decker electric AC bus will start on Tuesday at 8.45 am between CSMT to NCPA on route number 115. Moreover, for the benefit of office goers, the BEST has decided to extend the services of buses on route number 115 till up to 10.30 pm on weekdays.