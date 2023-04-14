Mumbai: First-ever National Legislators' Conference Bharat to be held in June

Over 3,000 lawmakers from every state and union territory are expected to gather for the first-ever National Legislators' Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat) to be held in Mumbai in June this year.

The three-day conference will see MLAs and MLCs discuss case studies such as Uttarakhand's initiatives of bringing its unemployment figures from the highest down to the lowest in the country, Kerala's Covid management pandemic and the story of an MLA from Nagaland who came up with an elaborate plan to provide training and gainful employment to over one lakh youth.

NLC Bharat, supported by various state legislatures, will be held from June 15-17. MIT School of Governance, Atulya Bharat Nirman Foundation and Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad are jointly organising the conference.

Conferences such as NLC Bharat, which shall embark upon tomorrow's India's foundations are definitely welcome and will certainly contribute immensely towards the creation of a new and stronger India, Rahul Narwekar, the speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, said.

Our collective endeavour should be to take Indian democracy and parliament to even greater heights. It should not be limited to the adoption of the Westminster System. Rather, the Indian parliament should be a model to be adopted, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar said.