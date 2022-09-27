Mumbai FYJC admissions process to be held online

First up, there will be admission round for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions process held online. Students awaiting admission will have the opportunity to apply for a minimum of one or a maximum of ten lectures in these daily rounds, wherein merit lists will be declared in the morning, every day. The first merit list was announced today morning.

At the end of three merit lists, followed by three special rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) held online for FYJC admissions, around 9,000 students were left without any seats. At the same time, over 80,000 seats are vacant in Junior College in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for which online CAP rounds are conducted. Day rounds are planned this year to give all these students equal opportunities.

“Generally, First Come First Served (FCFS) rounds are held at this juncture. However, a new practice of daily merit lists is introduced this year as it ensures far more transparency along with an equal chance for all to apply for colleges of their choice, unlike FCFS, which worked as a lottery for candidates,” told an officer from the office of Deputy Director of Education, Mumbai which conducts the process. These daily rounds which started on Monday will go on till September 30.

In these rounds, the merit list will be declared daily at 10 am and students will have time to confirm their admission to the allotted seat, during office hours on that day. Candidates can go to the allotted college to confirm their admission. If they are not allotted a seat or want to take one more chance to get admission to college of their choice, they can reapply online from 7 pm that day to 8 am the next day.In addition, a new merit list will be out at 10 am.