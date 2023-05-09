Mumbai gears up for G-20 meets on disaster risk, sustainability, energy

In Mumbai, there are three upcoming G-20 meetings scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 25, 2023, at the Jio Convention Centre located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The first meeting, which is the 3rd Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG-3), is scheduled to take place from May 15th to May 17th at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The Ministry of Power, Government of India's Secretary, Alok Kumar, will be the chairman of the meeting, which will be attended by various international stakeholder organizations such as the World Energy Council India, the National Power Training Institute (NPTI), the International Energy Agency (IEA), and USAID. The ETWG-3 will conduct several workshops and seminars to discuss topics such as biofuels, offshore wind, small modular reactors for the Clean Energy Transition, and promoting an energy-efficient lifestyle, according to an official press release.

The 3rd Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group of the G-20 will convene from May 21 to May 23 in Mumbai. The event will kick off with a beach cleaning campaign at Juhu Beach, followed by the Ocean-20 Dialogue. The dialogue will delve into several aspects of the "Blue Economy", including the contribution of international investment banks in promoting a sustainable blue economy. The session will be presided over by Ms. Leena Nandan, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MOEFCC).

The final G-20 meeting will be the 2nd Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) scheduled from May 23 to May 25. The aim of this working group is to reduce the risk of disasters in member states and is part of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. This framework is the first significant agreement that provides an action plan to protect development gains from the risk of disasters. It acknowledges that the state has the main responsibility for reducing disaster risk and should share this responsibility with other stakeholders.

The meeting will be attended by Kamal Kishore, the Member Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). In addition to the main meeting, several side events such as seminars and roundtables are planned. Delegates will also have the opportunity to visit the BMC heritage building.