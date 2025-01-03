Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: Three Dead, Three Injured After Towing Van Hits Stationary Car

Three people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a late-night accident near Veer station in Mahad, located on the Mumbai-Goa highway. The accident occurred when a speeding towing van crashed into a Scorpio jeep that had stopped on the side of the road due to running out of diesel.

The Scorpio was parked near Veer station with a passenger car next to it. The towing van, coming from behind, collided with the stationary Scorpio. The impact was so severe that the Scorpio was pushed 50 feet away, falling into a ditch across the service road.

The three victims who died in the crash have been identified as Suryakant More, Sahil Shelar (25), and Prasad Natekar (25), all residents of Kumbhar Ali in Mahad. The injured have been named as Samip Minde (35), Suraj Nalawade (34), and Shubham Matal (26).

Local police and rescue teams rushed to the scene after being alerted about the accident. The injured were taken to a hospital in Mahad for treatment. However, the three victims were declared dead before they could be transported.

A case has been filed against the driver of the towing van. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.