Mumbai Goa Highway Traffic Update: Heavy Congestion Continues for Second Day as Thousands Rush to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Thousands of people from Mumbai are making their way to the Konkan region for the annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. However, severe traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Goa highway is causing significant delays and frustration for travelers. For the second consecutive day, long queues of vehicles have snaked their way along the highway.

On Friday, traffic came to a standstill at several points, including Nagothane, Sukhal ghat, and Lonavala. The incessant drizzle has added to the chaos, turning the road into a muddy mess. Police have advised motorists to drive cautiously.

The influx of travelers to Konkan has been steadily increasing since Tuesday, with the peak occurring on Thursday night. Despite using a variety of modes of transport, including state-run buses, private cars, and two-wheelers, commuters are finding it difficult to make progress due to the gridlock. Vehicles are moving at a snail's pace, causing considerable inconvenience to travelers.

The Pune-Mumbai Expressway is also experiencing heavy traffic congestion, with long queues of vehicles heading towards Mumbai. Commuters from Mumbai and its surrounding areas are facing significant delays as they make their way to their hometowns for the festival.

To alleviate the congestion, the Borghat police have implemented a two-way traffic system on the expressway. However, the heavy volume of traffic continues to pose a challenge.

