Mumbai Hawker Attack Stirs Controversy: Activist and Hawkers Have Different Stories to Tell

Social activist and member of NGO Nagar, Atul Vora, reportedly faced an attack by hawkers on Mathuradas Road over the past weekend, sparking a debate about illegal hawking. While Vora claims he was manhandled, hawkers have their own version of events.

Sunita Prajapati, one of the accused women against whom Vora filed an FIR for allegedly manhandling him, stated, "I was sitting at my stall on Mathuradas Road like any other day when the man suddenly started yelling at me, demanding that I clear the street and threatened of complaints he filed with the court over illegal hawking. The argument escalated, and he pushed my stall, and me. When I fell down, another woman came to my aid, and the man treated her similarly. People intervened, but our intention was never to harm or attack him. We are already struggling to earn a living, and we don't have time for such actions."

Vora visited the police station and requested that the non-cognizable offence be converted into an FIR, but his request was denied. For now, Prajapati and two others are facing charges under section 107, aimed at preventing a breach of peace.

Union leader of hawkers, Syed Haider Imam, denied that hawkers attacked Vora, claiming that an argument instigated by Vora led to the altercation. Haider alleged that Vora's motive may be linked to his consultancy business, which reportedly assists in removing hawkers contracted by companies like a builder constructing seven buildings in the area. They filed a petition for the removal of hawkers and illegally managed to declare the are 'No-hawking zone'."

Atul Vora has been fighting hard to remove the illegal hawkers from Kandivali. Vora dismissed these allegations, stating, "People misbehaved and manhandled me because I have filed several complaints against them. Why would I throw their belongings when I am pursuing legal action through the courts?"

"Hawkers often enjoy political backing or support from unions, making their removal a challenging task. Their sources of income vary, ranging from monetary earnings to receiving discounts and other benefits. This issue is not isolated to Kandivali alone but extends to areas like Andheri, Bandra, Dadar, and beyond," Dhaval Shah, a member of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Residents Association.

The Federation for Retail Traders’ Welfare Association (FRTWA) has penned a letter to the chief minister, urging action against illegal hawkers to prevent disruptions to law and order in the city. Viren Shah, president of FRTWA, stressed the necessity of political determination to tackle the problem. He criticized the uncontrolled proliferation of hawkers and proposed enforcing a 1:1 rule for licensed vendors.

Shah also voiced support for Atul Vora, questioning the plausibility of someone his age engaging in such actions. He highlighted Vora's efforts through his NGO Nagar to combat illegal hawking, including filing PILs in court. Shah suggested that if Vora had taken the law into his own hands, the appropriate course would have been to involve law enforcement.