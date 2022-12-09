Mumbai international airport sets up 6 fast EV charging stations

Mumbai International Airport said it has set up six fast Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at the facility as part of its plan to become carbon neutral.

These public charging stations, installed at Terminal-1 and Terminal-2 will cater to both the passengers as well as the guests visiting the CSMIA, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said in a statement.

It also said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Ltd (CSMIA) has commissioned these charging facilities at the multi-level car parking at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 as well as on the airside. For privately owned EVs, commuters using the charging facility in the two parking areas would be billed only for charging sessions, it added.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport released a travel advisory on Twitter to ensure smooth movement at the airport. The airport officials have requested all passengers travelling to international destinations to arrived at least 3.5 hours early before their boarding time while domestic travellers have been advised to arrived at least 2.5 hours prior to their boarding time.