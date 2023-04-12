Mumbai: Large ads of Maha govt and private entities on BEST buses

Passenger buses being operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai are currently covered with large advertisements, majority of them related to the Maharashtra government campaigns, which pose a risk of accidents as the reflective tapes on these vehicles are getting concealed, say road safety experts.

Reflective tapes improve visibility, ensuring safety for road users. As per the rules, reflective tapes of bright red, white and yellow colours are installed on the rear, front and the sides of the buses.

When light from the headlights of other vehicles falls on these tapes, they glitter making the vehicle visible from a distance in darkness, even if the lights of these vehicles are off. The civic transport body has given the contract of advertising on BEST buses and at bus stops to a private agency.

Some of the ads of the state government, which has been pumping crores of rupees on road safety initiatives and campaigns, read: Nirnay Vegvan, Maharashtra Gatiman (Speedy decisions, fast-moving Maharashtra) and Aapla Davakhana (Our dispensary), the experts and activists pointed out.

Though advertisements are one of the revenue sources nowadays, the reflective tapes and number plates, brake lights cannot be ignored and those should be visible all the time, Sanjay Sasane, a retired RTO official, said.

Experts and some RTO officers are of the opinion that by covering its buses with advertisements, the reflective tapes get concealed and this way, the BEST is risking the lives of passengers as other vehicles may ram into the buses due to visibility issues.

Ajay Govale, vice president (community impact) of United Way Mumbai, an NGO, said it is important that reflectors on the buses are prominently visible even in low light. This ensures the safety of passengers as well as other road users. The BEST management must give clear guidelines to the concerned agency doing the branding on the vehicles, he said. An RTO official, who did not wish to be named, said.

According to RTO officials, as per rules 104 and 104D of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, it is mandatory for almost all the commercial vehicles to install reflective tapes that fulfil the AIS-090 (Automotive Industry Standards).