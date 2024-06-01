Mumbai Local Mega Block on June 2, 2024: Train Services to be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines On Sunday; Check Details

Central Railway Embarks on Vital Infrastructure Upgrades at Thane and CSMT Stations Widening of Platforms 5 and 6 at Thane and Non-Interlocking Work in connection with Extension of Platforms 10&11 at CSMT in Full Swing. Central Railway announced the commencement of essential infrastructure upgrade works at Thane and CSMT stations, aimed at enhancing safety, efficiency, and passenger experience.

Central Line

This block will be operational between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane stations, affecting both UP and DOWN Slow Lines. Scheduled till 4 pm, the block is aimed at facilitating essential engineering and maintenance works along this stretch.

Western Line

Block on Western Line between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. This block will be in operational on DOWN fast lines from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, impacting Down Fast Lines.

Harbour Line

There will be a full-day block on Harbour Line. This block will be operational between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vadal railway stations until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

There are no blocks on the Transharbour Line and Uran Line.

Thane Station:

A 63-hour Special Block has been initiated for the widening of Platforms 5 & 6 at Thane station, a critical step towards accommodating the growing number of passengers and enhancing infrastructure like provision of escalators and widening of FOB stairways. On June 1, 2024, the RCC BOX placement at Platform 5 was successfully completed by 04:05 hours, demonstrating efficient progress. Subsequently, machinery and materials were swiftly mobilised, with a Proclaim Excavator and a Roller loaded onto the MBWT (Military Bogie Well Type) rake by 05:10 hours.

The timely dispatch of equipment to New Mulund Goods Station ensures seamless workflow and minimal disruption. Notably, the arrival of a BRN rake with filling material at 05:50 hours further accelerated the project's pace. Platform wall gap cementing is nearing completion, underscoring our commitment to swift and effective execution. 350 labourers including officers and supervisors are working round the clock to ensure timely completion.

CSMT Station:

Simultaneously, a 36-hour Special Block is underway at CSMT station for the non-interlocking work in connection with extension of Platforms 10 & 11. This endeavour includes the implementation of an intelligent, efficient & integrated Electronic Interlocking signalling system, a significant stride towards bolstering rail safety and future mobility.

The meticulous inspection of ongoing works and the transition to advanced signalling systems underscore Central Railway’s dedication to modernising railway infrastructure and ensuring passenger safety. Work on 65 points out of 75, 51 tracks out of 120 and 1 signal out 60 was successfully completed by afternoon of 1st June. The endeavour is being carried out with the help of more than 250 highly skilled and technically competent staff at CSMT.

Central Railway's ongoing projects exemplify its unwavering commitment to providing a safe, efficient, and sustainable railway network. Despite the challenges of scorching heat and record temperatures, several teams continue to work tirelessly to deliver these crucial upgrades, prioritising the needs and comfort of our passengers with the intention to complete before monsoons.