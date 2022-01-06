Mumbai local train services to be suspended amid rising covid cases?

Though the number of corona patients in Mumbai is increasing rapidly, there is no plan to close the local trains, Health Minister Rajesh Tope himself has clarified. Rajesh Tope has also said that the government has not decided to impose lockdown at present. Today, NCP president Sharad Pawar has reviewed the covid situation. Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil were also present at the meeting.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "Sharad Pawar is in touch with everyone on a daily basis. The situation is worsening now. Yesterday, thousands of covid cases were reported in the state. Tomorrow, around 35,000 patients will be registered," he said. A meeting was held today to discuss the current situation, solutions and what restrictions can be imposed. If need be, it should be done.

At present, no restrictions will be imposed on local trains in Mumbai, a senior official in the ministry has said. Meanwhile, Rajesh Tope has also confirmed this and the government has no plans to close the Mumbai local trains at present, the health minister said. He also said that the state government has no plans to impose ban within the district. He also reiterated that governemnt has no plans to impose a lockdown yet.

Will there be weekend lockdown, night curfew in the state?

Speaking to media today, the Health Minister said, "All these options have been discussed, but no decision has been taken yet. The Chief Minister will take a decision on this."