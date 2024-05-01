Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Service Disrupted for Second Day as Train Derails Near CSMT Station
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 1, 2024 05:08 PM2024-05-01T17:08:31+5:302024-05-01T17:11:15+5:30
Mumbai: Harbour Line train services in Mumbai faced disruptions for a second day on Wednesday, after an empty local train derailed near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station.
Empty local train derails near CSMT station in south Mumbai; no one injured, says Central Railway spokesperson— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 1, 2024
