Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Resume After Disruption Due to Panvel-CSMT Train Derailment
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 29, 2024 02:59 PM2024-04-29T14:59:56+5:302024-04-29T15:01:14+5:30
Mumbai's Harbour Line local train services resumed normal operations after a long halt due to local train derailment caused ...
Mumbai's Harbour Line local train services resumed normal operations after a long halt due to local train derailment caused disruptions earlier on Monday, April 29.
A coach of Panvel local train (56) arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Platform 2 had derailed at around 11:35 am on Monday. No injuries were reported among the passengers. Central Railway authorities acted swiftly to address the situation.
Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Harbour Line Disrupted Due to Panvel-CSMT Train Derailed.
Mumbai Harbour Line Train Update:
The trolley of the derailed coach was Re-railed at 13.15 hrs. The track cleared at 13.55 hrs.— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 29, 2024
Taking to the X (formerly known as Twitter) informed commuters that the trolley of the derailed coach was re-railed and the line was clear for the operation.
"The trolley of the derailed coach was Re-railed at 13.15 hrs. The track cleared at 13.55 hours," said the Central Railway
in a post on X.
The derailed trolley was re-railed by around 1:15 pm, and the track was completely cleared by 1:55 pm, allowing for a swift restoration of services.Open in app