Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Resume After Disruption Due to Panvel-CSMT Train Derailment

Mumbai's Harbour Line local train services resumed normal operations after a long halt due to local train derailment caused disruptions earlier on Monday, April 29.

A coach of Panvel local train (56) arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Platform 2 had derailed at around 11:35 am on Monday. No injuries were reported among the passengers. Central Railway authorities acted swiftly to address the situation.

Mumbai Harbour Line Train Update:

The trolley of the derailed coach was Re-railed at 13.15 hrs. The track cleared at 13.55 hrs. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 29, 2024

Taking to the X (formerly known as Twitter) informed commuters that the trolley of the derailed coach was re-railed and the line was clear for the operation.

