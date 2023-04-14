Mumbai: Maha CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates two elevated road corridors to reduce traffic congestion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated two elevated road corridors in Mumbai. They will reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai suburbs, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a release.

A flyover from Mankhurd to Chhedanagar Junction towards Thane on Eastern Express Highway and an elevated corridor from Kapadia Nagar to Vakola Junction as part of the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension project were opened for traffic after the inauguration.

According to MMRDA, the executing agency, the flyover at Chhedanagar junction is 1.23 km long and was built at a cost of Rs 86 crore. It will allow one to travel from Navi Mumbai towards Thane without any traffic light halt.

The junction at Ghatkopar in eastern suburbs used to witness heavy traffic after the completion of SCLR and Eastern Freeway and hence, a total of three flyovers and one subway are being constructed as part of this project.

The flyover connecting the SCLR has already been opened for traffic. The 3.03 km long elevated corridor of SCLR extension Phase-I will decongest traffic in Kurla and BKC area, the MMRDA said.

MMRDA is aggressively completing and launching all the projects to provide world-class infrastructure to the citizens of Mumbai metropolitan Region, said SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA.