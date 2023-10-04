Mumbai: Man suffers skull fracture in alleged police assault during 'nakabandi'

In a disturbing incident that occurred on the early morning of September 29 in the Vakola area of Mumbai, a 23-year-old man named Imran Sheikh sustained a severe skull fracture after being struck with a stick while riding a two-wheeler. What makes this incident even more troubling is the allegation that Imran was injured by a policeman during a 'nakabandi' (police checkpoint) operation.

According to the reports, Imran was riding the motorcycle with Khan as the pillion rider. They were travelling from Mahim Dargah to Oshiwara when they reached the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Vakola. There, they encountered a group of two-wheeler riders who were making a U-turn and warning others not to proceed due to an upcoming 'nakabandi' operation.

As Imran and Khan began to turn back, two individuals dressed in plain clothes allegedly attacked them with bamboo sticks. One of the assailants struck their motorcycle, while Imran suffered a blow to the head. The attackers fled the scene, leaving Imran in discomfort, and he vomited on the spot.

Imran's friend provided immediate first aid and took him to his residence. From there, he was rushed to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla and later referred to KEM Hospital. A CT scan at KEM Hospital confirmed that Imran had sustained a skull fracture, as per reports.

Imran's father, Razzak Sheikh, expressed suspicions about the 'nakabandi' operation, questioning who, apart from police personnel, would dare to wield a bamboo stick in such a situation. He urgently appealed for justice, expressing the shock and distress that his family was going through. He urged the Vakola police to thoroughly investigate their records and review CCTV footage to identify the officers present at the WEH checkpoint.

According to media reports, Police filed FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) against an unidentified person. The investigation into the incident is currently underway, and it is essential to establish the circumstances surrounding Imran's skull fracture and ensure accountability for those responsible for the alleged assault.