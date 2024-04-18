Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Godown in Reay Road Area; Watch Video

A huge fire broke out at a godown in the Reay Road area of Mumbai on Thursday, April 17. Five fire tenders were sent to the scene after receiving information about the fire.

The cause of the fire is not clear at the moment. Five fire brigade vehicles are engaged in extinguishing the fire. As per the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) no casualties have been reported as of now. Further details are awaited.

Visuals From the Spot:

Watch: A fierce fire has broken out in a warehouse in the Reay Road area of South Mumbai. The cause of the fire is not clear at the moment. Five fire brigade vehicles are engaged in extinguishing the fire. pic.twitter.com/83R634YHCk — IANS (@ians_india) April 18, 2024

On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out on the 8th floor of a residential building in the Girgaon area of Mumbai. According to the BMC officials, the fire broke out on the 8th floor of the Pankaj Heights Building at Sikka Nagar in Mumbai's Girgaon area. Two fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze as residents evacuated the building.