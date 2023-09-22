Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Heera Panna Mall in Andheri

A massive fire erupted at Heera Panna Mall in Jogeshwari West today around 3:15 p.m. The blaze, emitting thick plumes of smoke visible from a distance, prompted a swift response from the fire brigade upon receiving the alert. At present, efforts to extinguish the fire are underway, though the cause remains undetermined.

According to reports, 12 fire tenders, Mumbai Police, and an ambulance have converged at the scene. A substantial column of smoke billows from the mall, raising concerns about potential casualties. As of now, it is unclear whether any individuals are trapped within the premises. Further details are awaited as the situation develops.