Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Multi-Story Building in Bandra Kurla Complex (Watch Video)

A fire broke out Saturday in a multi-story building located at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out at Mumbai's Pay and Accounts office. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TRsi8e8ORI — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

Fire officials reported the blaze at a building near the Balarama building, with thick smoke billowing from the scene. While the cause of the fire is not yet known, firefighters are on the scene and working to extinguish the flames.

The building involved is reported to be near the Family Court building in BKC. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.