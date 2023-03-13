Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out near Oshiwara furniture market
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 13, 2023 12:14 PM 2023-03-13T12:14:10+5:30 2023-03-13T12:16:49+5:30
A massive fire broke out in Jogeshwari near the Oshiwarafurniture market on Monday morning. According to reports, ten fire tenders have arrived on the scene and are working to extinguish the blaze. According to BMC, no one has been injured as of yet.
According to preliminary information, the fire was reported at 11 am. A furniture godown at Ghas Compound, Relief Road caught fire. It is yet to be ascertained what caused the fire. Meanwhile, people claimed that the fire was caused by a cylinder blast.
HUGE fire opposite Hindu shamshaan on Oshiwara relief road.... @mybmc @mumbaifireserve please send help...@MumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/LUwEftMYRE— ASL (@ashutoshlohia) March 13, 2023