Mumbai: Meeting for tribal issues to be held with CM in January, says Vijaykumar Gavit

Vijaykumar Gavit, Maharashtra's Minister of Tribal Development Department, informed tribals at Aarey Colony on Friday that funds will be made available to address their concerns. He also informed the state parliament that he will meet with the Chief Minister in January.

Aarey in Goregaon (East) has 27 tribal padas and non-tribal villages and is part of the Jogeshwari (East) Assembly Constituency. Internal roads run for 45 kilometres, connecting tribal padas and non-tribal villages. These roads are currently under Aarey's control and are maintained by the Public Works Department. Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLA Ravindra Waikar brought to the minister's attention that the number of vehicular accidents has increased significantly due to poor road conditions, and citizens are continually protesting this problem.

"Because the Dairy Development Department lacks the finances to maintain these roads, the Aarey administration is unable to rebuild them." As a result, they are constantly following up with the Dairy Development Department in order to retain ownership of this road and transfer duty for road maintenance to the Bombay Municipal Corporation. "Despite meetings with the state government and communication, no tangible decision has been made regarding the rehabilitation of 45 kilometres of internal roads in Aarey," Waikar stated.

Waikar stated that the Aarey administration has submitted a Rs 70 crore proposal to the state finance department for the asphalting and cement concreting of about 173 units, but no decision has been made. Furthermore, the Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister recently agreed to provide funds for the restoration of these roads, but no funds have been allocated as of yet. He inquired as to when the funds would be made accessible.

Waikar said if 27 tribal padas, which are scattered at various places in Aarey, are restyled in one place with all means of livelihood, it will be possible to create forest again in those areas. Gavit, in his response, announced that the allocation of funds will be made to solve the problems faced by tribals in Aarey and also other issues related to Aarey. He pointed out that a decision will be taken at the meeting with the Chief Minister in January.