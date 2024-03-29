Mumbai Metro Contractors Defaulted on Property Tax Worth 375 Crore; BMC Initiates Recovery Measures

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approached private establishments, authorities of various projects, and contractors for the collection of property tax by the end of the financial year.

As per the agreement, the contractors concerned are responsible for paying property tax on casting yard plots of Metro projects in Mumbai. However, the civic body on Thursday issued notices to these contractors for defaulting on property tax of Rs 375.12 crore.

1) A large number of metro project works are going on in Mumbai city and suburbs. It has come to light that these Metro contractors have defaulted on property tax for their casting wards. On Thursday, the administration issued notices to four contractors — M/s HCC-MMC and M/s L&T Stake — to pay property tax.

2) It has threatened to cut off the water and power supply to these properties if the tax payment is not made within the deadline.

Seizure notices last year as well :

1) Last year too, the BMC issued surprise notices to 12 properties of the Mumbai Metro to recover their properties.

2) Azadnagar Metro Station, D N. Nagar Metro Station, Vasava Metro Station, LIC Andheri Metro Station, Western Expressway Metro Station, J. B. Nagar Metro Station. Airport Road Metro Station and Marol Metro Station were the stations that received notices.

