Mumbai: MMRC extends services of two trains from Andheri West to Dahisar East

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) informed on Monday that two trains' services will be extended from Monday, January 30. Trains from Andheri West will now terminate at Dahisar East instead of the Dahanukarwadi metro station. The decision was made in response to feedback from commuters.

