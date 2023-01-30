Mumbai: MMRC extends services of two trains from Andheri West to Dahisar East

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 30, 2023 07:14 PM 2023-01-30T19:14:59+5:30 2023-01-30T19:18:29+5:30

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) informed on Monday that two trains' services will be extended from Monday, January 30. ...

Mumbai: MMRC extends services of two trains from Andheri West to Dahisar East | Mumbai: MMRC extends services of two trains from Andheri West to Dahisar East

Mumbai: MMRC extends services of two trains from Andheri West to Dahisar East

Next

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) informed on Monday that two trains' services will be extended from Monday, January 30. Trains from Andheri West will now terminate at Dahisar East instead of the Dahanukarwadi metro station. The decision was made in response to feedback from commuters.

"Mumbai Metro decides to extend the services of two trains starting from Andheri West to Dahisar East instead of terminating at Dahanukarwadi station from today, at 21.43 hrs & 22.00 hrs, in response to commuters' feedback," the MMMOCL tweeted.

Open in app
Tags : maharashtra Mumbai Metro Mumbai metro rail corporation Andheri Dahisar