Mumbai: MNS stages protest against hike in toll charges at five entry points from October 1

Activists from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) conducted a protest in Thane city, Maharashtra, on Saturday. The demonstration was in response to the increased toll charges set to be implemented at five entry points to Mumbai from October 1st.

Activists led by the party’s Thane and Palghar units chief Avinash Jadhav carried party flags and banners and shouted slogans condemning the hike. During the protest, vehicular traffic at the checkpost was not disrupted, as the demonstrators remained on the side of the road and continued their agitation. One of the protest organizers, Jadhav, stated to reporters that the demonstration on Saturday was peaceful, but they plan for a stronger agitation in the future.

The toll at five entry points of Mumbai — Dahisar (Western Express Highway Highway), Airoli, Vashi (Sion-Panvel Highway), Mulund West (LBS Marg) and Eastern Express Highway is set to increase from October 1.