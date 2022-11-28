Mumbai: Mob brutally thrash 2 GRP constables inside restaurant with chairs and beer bottles

In a bizarre incident police arrested 2 persons and booked another 10 for allegedly beating two GRP constables last week at Kwality Punjab Hotel in Koparkhairane.

According to police, GRP constables Deepak Kolhe, 41 and his friend were having dinner late Thursday night at Kwality Punjab Hotel, Kopar Khairane in Sector 14. Meanwhile, two other people were drinking alcohol at adjacent tables.

According to a FPJ report, two youths who were drinking alcohol on the adjacent table had an argument with them. Following this, a group of about 12 people attacked both the GRP constables.