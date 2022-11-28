Mumbai: Mob brutally thrash 2 GRP constables inside restaurant with chairs and beer bottles
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 28, 2022 12:25 PM 2022-11-28T12:25:10+5:30 2022-11-28T12:27:53+5:30
In a bizarre incident police arrested 2 persons and booked another 10 for allegedly beating two GRP constables last ...
In a bizarre incident police arrested 2 persons and booked another 10 for allegedly beating two GRP constables last week at Kwality Punjab Hotel in Koparkhairane.
According to police, GRP constables Deepak Kolhe, 41 and his friend were having dinner late Thursday night at Kwality Punjab Hotel, Kopar Khairane in Sector 14. Meanwhile, two other people were drinking alcohol at adjacent tables.
According to a FPJ report, two youths who were drinking alcohol on the adjacent table had an argument with them. Following this, a group of about 12 people attacked both the GRP constables.
Open in app
12 people together beat up two people at the Quality of Punjab Hotel in Navi Mumbai.— BHARAT GHANDAT (@BHARATGHANDAT2) November 27, 2022
The incident of fight was caught in the CCTV installed in the hotel ... the fight started while eating food ....
12 people together beat up two youths.
Chairs, food plates, beer bottles were
cctv pic.twitter.com/phQZ5zlxe4