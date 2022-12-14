Mumbai: MVA protest march on Dec 17 will be massive one, says Congress leader

A protest march organised by the opposition of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on various issues, including remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on December 17 in Mumbai will be massive one, a Congress leader said.

Maharashtra Congress working president Naseem Khan told PTI the march will be taken out from near the JJ Hospital instead of Jijamata Udyan in Byculla in south Mumbai as scheduled earlier.

According to a report of PTI, Khan said lakhs of people will participate in the march, which will culminate at CSMT, a distance of 3.5 km from JJ Hospital.

Khan said leaders of MVA, PWP, CPI, and CPI (M) on Wednesday attended a meeting convened by the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar, to discuss the protest march. Issues like price rise and problems of farmers, derogatory statements made against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Governor B S Koshyari will be raised during the protest march, Khan added.