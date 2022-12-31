Mumbai: Narayan Rane visits Raj Thackeray at his Shivtirth

A meeting in Mumbai between BJP leader and Union Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray has raised everyone's eyebrows.

Both Rane and Raj were Shiv Sena members and adversaries of Uddhav Thackeray. While neither of them talked about the meeting, it was described as a private meeting. Rane spent some time at Shivtirth, Raj's house in Dadar's Shivaji Park. The meeting is significant in light of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Raj left the Shiv Sena in 2005 and formed the MNS in 2006, whilst Rane was dismissed by late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray for raising a revolt banner against Uddhav. Raj has recently met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.