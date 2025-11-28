Mumbai-Nashik Highway Accident: 23-Year-Old Killed, Another Injured After Vehicle Hits Pilgrims in Shahpur

A 23-year-old man was killed and another sustained injuries after an unidentified vehicle rammed into a group of pilgrims heading to Shirdi on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. The accident occurred near Vafe village in Shahpur taluka in the early hours of Thursday, November 27, when the pilgrims were walking with a palanquin to the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi.



The pilgrims had started their 'padyatra' from Virar on November 25. "The group was walking in a disciplined manner when a vehicle hit two persons and sped away. We are examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the vehicle," an official from Shahapur police station told the news agency PTI.

Also Read | Three killed in separate road accidents in Telangana.

One of the devotees, Om Shashikant Shinde, was killed on the spot, while Bashir Sheikh (20) sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the Shahapur sub-district hospital, he said. A probe is underway into the hit-and-run incident, the official said.