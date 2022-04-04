Mumbai: Nawab Malik's judicial custody extended till April 18

Special PMLA court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik who was arrested in a money laundering case till April 18. Therefore, Malik will have to stay in jail during Ramadan.

Malik, the chief of NCP's Mumbai unit and also the Guardian minister for Parbhani and Gondia districts, is currently in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He was arrested on February 23.