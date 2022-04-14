Mumbai: NCB seizes heroin worth Rs 24 crore from South African national
By ANI | Published: April 14, 2022 11:51 AM2022-04-14T11:51:24+5:302022-04-14T12:00:18+5:30
The Narcotics Control Bureau, on Tuesday, seized heroin worth Rs 24 crore from the possession of a South African national at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.
"Acting on a specific tip, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted one South African national carrying a red coloured trolley bag," said NCB officials.
From the bag, the officials confiscated four packs of heroin that weighed 3.980 kilograms.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor