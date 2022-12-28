Mumbai: No-parking zone near Worli Sea Face ahead of New Year's eve

The Mumbai Traffic Police has declared specific areas near Worli Sea Face Chowpati as a 'No Parking Zone' ahead of New Year's Eve, as a large crowd is expected in the vicinity for celebrations.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roushan, Traffic, the Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road stretch from Mela Junction to J.K Kapoor Chowk would be closed for car parking, and if detected, it will be punished.

It is well known that unauthorised parking in the region causes traffic congestion on nearby routes, hence the order is in place to prevent this. It will be in effect on December 30 and 31, and will remain until 6 a.m. on January 1 - both southbound and northbound.