Mumbai: Notice issued to Gorai’s Sun Beach resort for ‘unauthorised’ work

The Mumbai Suburban Collector's office has issued a show-cause notice to Sun Beach Resort in Gorai for allegedly indulging in unauthorised construction on sea-facing land belonging to the state government. The hotel management has firmly refuted the charges levelled in the notice.

The collector's office, on February 10, issued notices to 18 resorts/hotels in the area, including Sun Beach Resort. In her notice, Shraddha Chavan, deputy collector (encroachment removal, Borivali has asked Abdul Hamid Mapkana Shah, the owner of the Sun Beach Resort, to furnish documents pertaining to the permission they (hotel owners) have got for constructions on the plot that belongs to the state government. mid-day had, in April 2022, reported about Sun Beach Resort carrying out construction activity, allegedly in violation of civic norms and Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) rules.

BJP leader Shiva Shetty has alleged that the resort spread around four acres bordering the sea face at Gorai has indulged in construction activities in stark violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms and has called for action on the lines of charges that Transport Minister Anil Parab and Sena leader Milind Narvekar are facing. The resort had been under BMC scanner following plaints of illegal construction and the civic body had undertaken a demolition drive there in 2014.