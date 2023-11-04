Mumbai Police arrest Telangana teen for sending death threat mails to Mukesh Ambani

In a significant development, Mumbai Police have arrested a 19-year-old individual from Telangana who was behind multiple death threat emails sent to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. The accused, Ganesh Ramesh Vanpardhi, had assumed the identity of Shadab Khan while sending these threatening emails.

The series of emails initially demanded a ransom of Rs 20 crore, which was later escalated to Rs 400 crore. The investigation traced the VPN network used for these emails back to Belgium.

A senior police officer involved in the case mentioned, "We are interrogating the accused, and he has been remanded to police custody. Initially, it appears to be a case of mischief, but we are questioning to gather more information about the emails and the network employed by the accused."

Mukesh Ambani, one of the wealthiest individuals globally, has been receiving these threat emails since October 27. Each email contained ransom demands, with one of them warning of dire consequences if Rs 200 crore was not paid.